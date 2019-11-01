ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of ONEX Co. (TSE:ONEX) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$78.36 and last traded at C$77.82, 40,757 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 149,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEX from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

