ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. 54,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

