OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. OneMain reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Compass Point boosted their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 204,790 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 20.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after acquiring an additional 423,847 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 85.0% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 691,033 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in OneMain by 47.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 800,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in OneMain by 71.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 319,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.37. OneMain has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

