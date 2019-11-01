Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Price Down 8%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares were down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 1,223,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 179,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $22.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.