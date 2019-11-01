Ocean Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.77.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $377.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $399.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

