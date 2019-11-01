Ocean Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up approximately 0.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after buying an additional 242,908 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 668.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 1,155,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

In related news, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $2,011,293.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,260.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

