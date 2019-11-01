Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 22.0% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 301,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.36.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $202.38. 433,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,784,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.39 and its 200-day moving average is $169.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

