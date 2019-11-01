Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cognex by 288.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 77.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 114,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,900 shares of company stock worth $2,829,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

