Oak Grove Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,837. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

