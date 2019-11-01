nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $23.27. nVent Electric shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 46,402 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. Vertical Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

About nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

