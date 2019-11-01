nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded by Gabelli

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 19.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

