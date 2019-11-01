NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $718,200.00 in Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,433.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NVEE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,524. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. NV5 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $320,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 113.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $6,667,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 162.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

