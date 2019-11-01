Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.49

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $9.52. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 6,963 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 145,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 416,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.