Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 1,076.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,115 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nutanix by 8,992.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 986.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nutanix by 31.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Nutanix by 6,428.6% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Nutanix by 62.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.31.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $156,306.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,497.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $523,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,951 shares of company stock worth $933,541. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

