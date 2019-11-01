NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of NOW worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth about $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NOW by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287,223 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in NOW by 34.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,133,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 289,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth about $285,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.39. NOW Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.19 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

