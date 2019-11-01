NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,942. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

