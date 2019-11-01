nOS (NOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One nOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $60,324.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, nOS has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00218191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.94 or 0.01402122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00115226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.