Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.36. 846,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $238.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

