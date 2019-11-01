Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

IVZ stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $17.21. 1,626,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,604. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

