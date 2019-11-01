Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $114.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.