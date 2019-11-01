Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.25. 153,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.63.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

