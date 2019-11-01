Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.90.

LH traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $167.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,740. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $446,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.