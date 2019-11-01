Northcoast Research Comments on Kforce Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kforce in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

KFRC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 155,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,434. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $970.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

In related news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $130,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,375 shares of company stock worth $308,866. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Kforce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

