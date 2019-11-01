Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 116265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $75.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.52.

Get Noront Resources alerts:

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.