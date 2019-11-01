Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $213.10

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $213.10 and traded as high as $240.00. Norcros shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 22,461 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Monday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 213.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall purchased 4,418 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,233.62 ($12,065.36).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

