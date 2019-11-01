Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Norbord had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OSB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.64. 340,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.00. Norbord has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

