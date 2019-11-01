Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Up 11.5% in October

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,970,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 173,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 26.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America set a $2.50 target price on NIO and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 17,920,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,622,307. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. NIO has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). NIO had a negative net margin of 152.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.06%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($57.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3180.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NIO by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.