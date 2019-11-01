Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $475,000 Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 1.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Raytheon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.80. 76,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,808. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.49. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $216.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

