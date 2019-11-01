Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 995 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,630,109,000 after purchasing an additional 307,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 52.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,252,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,303,000 after purchasing an additional 397,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 320.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.06. 161,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

