Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 861 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 2,582,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $1,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $7,060,600 over the last ninety days. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

