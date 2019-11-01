Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires 100,000 Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Enerplus comprises approximately 3.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.49% of Enerplus worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,620. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.