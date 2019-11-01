Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 17,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $113,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,500.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $28,432.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,733.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $39.73 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $43.90 to $41.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.33 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.30 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

