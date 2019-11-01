New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of PolyOne worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 220.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PolyOne by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter worth $203,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $32.05 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.71.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

