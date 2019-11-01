New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $91.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.26.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $169,956.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $30,516.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $4,796,098. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

