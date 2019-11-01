New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,307 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Rollins by 7.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,096,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,186,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 6.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Rollins by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of ROL opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.92 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

