New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 98,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 455.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Get GATX alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $162,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $288,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $79.55 on Friday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.