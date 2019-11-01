New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 138,552 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138,552 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Invesco by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.82 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.