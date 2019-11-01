New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,725,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ingevity by 96.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,560,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,129,000 after buying an additional 767,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ingevity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,899,000 after buying an additional 28,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 9.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after buying an additional 61,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $72.59 and a 12-month high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.