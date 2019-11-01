New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Major Shareholder Robert Hamwee Purchases 22,098 Shares

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) major shareholder Robert Hamwee bought 22,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.28 per share, for a total transaction of $757,519.44. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert Hamwee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Robert Hamwee bought 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00.

NYSE NMFC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.65. 655,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

