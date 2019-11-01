NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 1,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $55.88 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cross Research cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

