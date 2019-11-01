NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Svb Leerink raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.68. 664,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,603. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.38 and a beta of 0.92. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,019,239.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,754.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Bonello sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $422,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,340.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,370 shares of company stock worth $6,017,680. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,966,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 293,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

