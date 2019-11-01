NEO (NEO) Trading Up 48.5% This Week

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. NEO has a market cap of $733.31 million and $536.85 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEO coin can currently be bought for about $10.40 or 0.00113661 BTC on exchanges including Tidebit, OTCBTC, Bibox and Allcoin. In the last seven days, NEO has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00217845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.01391252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030030 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020867 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NEO’s official website is neo.org . NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene, BCEX, COSS, Coinsuper, Switcheo Network, Allcoin, Bittrex, CoinEx, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Coinrail, OTCBTC, BitForex, Liquid, DragonEX, Exrates, BigONE, Bibox, TDAX, OKEx, Bitinka, Ovis, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Huobi, CoinEgg, Tidebit, Koinex, Coinnest, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, LBank and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

