Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €63.30 by Deutsche Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €63.30 ($73.60) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €52.33 ($60.85) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.18 ($76.96).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM stock traded up €2.90 ($3.37) on Friday, hitting €48.50 ($56.40). 209,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €29.90 ($34.77) and a twelve month high of €57.95 ($67.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is €46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.