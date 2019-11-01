National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $47.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

NYSE:SU traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.90. 3,542,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,421. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

