NAGA (NGC) Trading Up 14.5% This Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $736.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAGA has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.45 or 0.05869084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015023 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046122 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

