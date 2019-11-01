Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 153,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,714,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $650.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBR. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

