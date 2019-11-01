Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Up 13.2% in October

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,220,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 38,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director Tanya S. Beder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,834.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 44,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.91. 4,676,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,714,914. The firm has a market cap of $650.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.64. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

NBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

