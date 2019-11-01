Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 400 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 95.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,889 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after buying an additional 639,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after buying an additional 549,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,179,000 after buying an additional 252,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 61.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 217,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.41. 11,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,343. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

