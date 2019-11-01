Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 2,165 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TCF Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCF traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. 15,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut TCF Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.18.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

