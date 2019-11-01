Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.09. 34,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.56. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

